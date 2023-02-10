iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $189.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

