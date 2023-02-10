ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.19-3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.95 EPS.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. 352,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,629. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ITT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

