Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. 537,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

