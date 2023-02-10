Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 95,243 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,000. PayPal makes up about 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PayPal by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,919,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,602,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,736,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.