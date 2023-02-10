JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on JD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.91.
JD.com Stock Up 0.2 %
JD opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.18 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.