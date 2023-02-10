JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.91.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Up 0.2 %

JD opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.18 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.