Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €46.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Renault Stock Performance

Renault stock opened at €41.84 ($44.99) on Tuesday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.06.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

