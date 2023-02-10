Jeffrey J. Brown Purchases 571 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Medifast Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 320,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $197.19.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 80.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 158.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 10.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 212.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.