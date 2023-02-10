Jeffrey J. Brown Purchases 571 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MEDGet Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Medifast Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 320,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $197.19.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 80.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 158.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 10.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 212.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medifast (NYSE:MED)

