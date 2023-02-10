Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,600 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,600 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $293,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Yoss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00.

CorVel Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,601. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.70. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $192.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.