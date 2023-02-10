Jonathan J. Doyle Sells 5,000 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock remained flat at $152.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 99,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $168.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

