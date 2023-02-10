JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 190

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 218.83 ($2.63).

M&G Price Performance

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 203.70 ($2.45) on Tuesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.95. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,790.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

