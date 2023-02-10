JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Bessemer Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,077,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $635,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $411.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

