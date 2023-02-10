JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $29.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $798,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,303,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,085,504.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,507. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

