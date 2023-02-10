JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $29.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of FROG stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.
Insider Activity at JFrog
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.