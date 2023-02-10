Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.62 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,616,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $169.57. 155,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.56 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

