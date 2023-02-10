Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.21-$4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.11.
Kellogg Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,004. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $28,223,000 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.