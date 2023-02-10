Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.21-$4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,004. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $28,223,000 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

