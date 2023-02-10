Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Up 2,821.7% in January

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,000 shares, a growth of 2,821.7% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
KRYPF stock remained flat at $2.57 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
About Kerry Properties
Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.
See Also
