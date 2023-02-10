Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC) Insider Andrew Fleming Purchases 10,000 Shares

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,100 ($26,565.69).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON KPC traded down GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 220.96 ($2.66). The company had a trading volume of 180,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,956. The company has a market cap of £136.59 million and a P/E ratio of -19.60. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 174 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.16 ($3.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.35%.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

