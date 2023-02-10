Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 274 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.29).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 275 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

LON:KGF opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.31) on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.30 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 873.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.69.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

