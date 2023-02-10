KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $19.80 Average PT from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

KREF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,872,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.