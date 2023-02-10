KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLAC stock opened at $403.74 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

