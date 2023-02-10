Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.70 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.07 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.
Knowles Stock Performance
NYSE KN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 1,367,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.41.
Institutional Trading of Knowles
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knowles (KN)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.