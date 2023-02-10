KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $47.24 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $47.24 million and approximately $872,043.65 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00222980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002947 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09379837 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $786,505.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

