Komodo Price Down 5% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $35.74 million and approximately $558,044.57 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00201050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

