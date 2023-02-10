Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $207,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $152.21. 3,381,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,745. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $269.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

