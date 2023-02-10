Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of BlackRock worth $101,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $719.22. 214,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $728.20 and a 200-day moving average of $683.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

