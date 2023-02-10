Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About NortonLifeLock

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Saturday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

