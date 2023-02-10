Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $147.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

