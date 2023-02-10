Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 299,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,310,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,350,000 after acquiring an additional 197,031 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 125,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $57.70 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

