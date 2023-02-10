Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Moderna by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,899 shares of company stock worth $79,823,086. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

