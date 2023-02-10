Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.