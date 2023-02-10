Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.29 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

