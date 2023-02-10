Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,958 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.