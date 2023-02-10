Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 469 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $315.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $363.00. The company has a market cap of $323.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

