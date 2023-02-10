Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 232,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,822,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $362.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $411.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

