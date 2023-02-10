Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,324 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $76,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Shares of LH opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.