L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in January

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the January 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($176.34) to €163.00 ($175.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($154.84) to €148.00 ($159.14) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.89.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

