Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Lamar Advertising Price Performance
LAMR opened at $106.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74.
Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
