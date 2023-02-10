Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

