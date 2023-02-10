LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 7.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 573,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,011,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on LX. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA upgraded LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
LexinFintech Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $564.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,334.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.