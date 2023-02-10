Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.78. 539,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,544. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global Profile

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,551. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.