Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,538.39 on Major Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,538.39 or 0.07024549 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $29.74 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,073,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,069,646.70064309 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,603.08758931 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $20,745,018.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.