Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 5%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 20,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 287,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $519.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

