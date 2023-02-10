Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.15-$13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY23 guidance to $13-15-13.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $332.80. 1,801,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,841. The firm has a market cap of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.01. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60.

Linde last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company's revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

