Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.15-$13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY23 guidance to $13-15-13.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $332.80. 1,801,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,841. The firm has a market cap of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.01. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.