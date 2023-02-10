Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.67. The stock had a trading volume of 889,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,568. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.18. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

