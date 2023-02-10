LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded LINKBANCORP to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
LINKBANCORP Stock Performance
LINKBANCORP stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 440,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth $6,934,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth $438,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.
