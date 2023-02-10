Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liontown Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.65 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liontown Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LINRF opened at C$1.06 on Monday. Liontown Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.