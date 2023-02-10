Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 75 ($0.90) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 55 ($0.66).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 53.97 ($0.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.50. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65).

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,444.28). In related news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($239,611.86). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,444.28).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

