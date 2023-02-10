Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $425,758 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

