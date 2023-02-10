Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.