Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.66 million. Lumentum also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 1,722,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,741. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,392 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

