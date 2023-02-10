M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.24 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
M/I Homes Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:MHO opened at $59.30 on Monday. M/I Homes has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 148.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
